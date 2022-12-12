By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The New York Knicks defeated the red hot Sacramento Kings on Sunday, 112-99, for their fourth straight win. But the victory did not come without cost. Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter and left the ball game.

Afterwards, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeaux addressed Brunson’s status.

Tom Thibodeau says that Jalen Brunson has a sprained ankle: pic.twitter.com/XlWsKu5h7B — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) December 12, 2022

“It was just a sprain. We will see how he feels tomorrow… an ankle, but I didn’t get a chance to look at it. That’s what we got back from medical,” Thibodeaux said.

No surprise that the Knicks coach was not overly forthcoming. He is generally a man of few words. But he did not appear overly worried, but the severity of the ankle injury will determine if and how long Brunson would be out of the lineup.

That was not the only bit of adversity the Knicks were forced to overcome. Their leading scorer, Julius Randle, was ejected in the final frame as well. He got into the face of the referee, picking up the first technical foul and kept chirping, leading to him being tossed.

RJ Barrett stepped up with the team’s two leading scorers out of the ball game. He scored 27 points on 9-for-21 shooting.

Backup point guard Emmanuel Quickley was asked his thoughts on potentially starting. Quickley was quick to shut that notion down, saying “My guy’s hurt, so I’m not really worried about who’s starting and who’s not.”

The Knicks will be looking for their fifth straight win Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls.