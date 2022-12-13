By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson exited the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings due to a sprained ankle. Still, the Knicks won the game handily, 112-99, improving them to 14-13 with their fourth-consecutive victory. But with the team set to play the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, the Knicks received a disappointing injury update on Brunson that hints at the possibility that he won’t be ready to play by then.

According to a tweet posted by the Knicks’ official account, Brunson is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s matchup with a contused right foot. Additionally, Obi Toppin has been ruled out (non-displaced fracture right fibula head), while Ryan Arcidiacono is doubtful to play (sprained left ankle).

Jalen Brunson, 26, is in his first year with the Knicks after agreeing to a four-year, 104$ million deal with the team this past offseason. He’s averaging 20.1 points, 6.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game across 27 appearances. A very effective three-point shooter during his final few seasons in Dallas, Brunson has struggled to make his threes thus far, as he’s converting just 32.4% of his treys, a career-low percentage.

If Brunson is not feeling up to playing tomorrow, expect point guard Immanuel Quickley to get his first starting nod of the season. Quickley’s three-point percentage is admittedly less than stellar (a career-worst 31.4%), but he’s improved leaps and bounds as a defender in his third season in the pros, so he makes the most sense to start at the one if Brunson has to sit out tomorrow’s game.