The New York Knicks (32-16) will look to extend their five-game winning streak when they face the Los Angeles Lakers (27-19) on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. However, they may be without Josh Hart, who is listed as questionable with right knee soreness on the latest injury report ahead of their 8:30 p.m. ET tip-off on ABC.

Hart played a key role in the Knicks' 122-112 win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, contributing 15 points, five rebounds, five assists, and three steals while shooting 7-for-12 from the field. His all-around play has been instrumental in New York’s recent success, making his status a crucial factor for Saturday’s game.

Josh Hart’s injury status for Knicks vs. Lakers

With Hart receiving a questionable designation, his final availability will likely be determined closer to tip-off. The Knicks have relied on his versatility and defensive presence throughout the season, and his recent performances suggest he is playing some of his best basketball.

Through 47 games this season, Hart is averaging 13.9 points, a career-high 9.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 55.6% from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc. His impact has been even more pronounced during the Knicks' five-game winning streak, where he is averaging a double-double with 12 points, 10.8 rebounds, seven assists, and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 58.3% from the field.

The New York Knicks are nearing the end of their five-game homestand, with only one game remaining after Saturday's matchup. Following the Lakers, they will turn their attention to the second-seeded Houston Rockets (32-15) on Monday night.

Hart’s availability against Los Angeles could be a significant factor as the Knicks look to keep their momentum going. His defensive ability and rebounding have been critical to their success, and his potential absence would force adjustments in the rotation. Further updates on his status are expected closer to game time.