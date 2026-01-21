The New York Knicks are currently on a concerning run of form, having lost their last four games as well as eight of their last 10. The spotlight has firmly shifted to Karl Anthony-Towns once again, who has been criticized for poor shot selection as the Knicks have dropped to third in the Eastern Conference.

The core issue, however, appears deeper than simple personality clashes, according to Hardwood Paraxysm. As per the NBA insider, wing defenders like Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby are being stretched thin defensively, asked to constantly cover for breakdowns from both the point of attack and the interior.

While they can compensate for one weak defender, consistently covering for both has created resentment, especially when those same wings are expected to sacrifice offensive opportunities. Bridges and OG, both All-Star–level contributors, are deferring not only to Jalen Brunson, which they accept given his franchise status, but also to Towns.

As a matter of fact, the lineups that include Jalen Brunson have resulted in higher points being conceded for the Knicks, despite the offensive value that their superstar guard brings. However, on-court patterns suggest that Towns is being unfairly positioned as the defensive scapegoat. The more consistent issue, even when isolating starter minutes, points toward Brunson’s defensive limitations and the cascading effects they create.

Despite that, Brunson is untouchable organizationally: he is the face of the franchise and seen as their best player as well. As a result, the Knicks are boxed into viewing Towns as the movable piece, even though the Brunson–Towns pairing itself is the real problem rather than Towns in isolation.

Ultimately, the Knicks face an uncomfortable reality: the current configuration doesn’t work, the cleanest solution isn’t feasible, and Towns appears to be well-placed to be the face of their current issues. It will be interesting to see how much they improve in the coming games, with the Knicks set to face the Brooklyn Nets, next.