The Philadelphia 76ers were forced into a roster decision late on Saturday night as two-way eligibility deadlines created an immediate problem. With Dominick Barlow and Jabari Walker reaching the limit of their allotted two-way days, Philadelphia risked losing roster flexibility unless a corresponding move was made.

That move came swiftly, with ESPN insider Shams Charania reporting the team’s solution on social media. The 76ers entered the night with an open roster spot but were constrained by the league’s “Under 15 Rule,” which limits how many total games two-way players can collectively appear in.

“The Philadelphia 76ers are signing big man Charles Bassey to a 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN. Bassey is in his fifth NBA season and has averaged 19 points and 11 rebounds for the NBA G League's Santa Cruz team this year.” Charania posted on X, formerly Twitter.

By signing Charles Bassey to a 10-day contract, the Sixers filled their 15th roster spot and immediately protected the eligibility of their remaining two-way players.

Bassey is no stranger to the organization. Drafted by Philadelphia in 2021, the big man appeared in 23 regular-season games and three playoff contests during his rookie year, primarily serving as a backup to Joel Embiid. While his role was limited, his size and shot-blocking ability stood out in brief stretches.

After leaving Philadelphia, Bassey spent three seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, where injuries slowed his progress but did not erase his defensive impact. He later saw short stints with the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this season before returning to free agency. His strong production in the G League, however, kept him on NBA radars.

Across 115 career NBA games, Bassey has averaged 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and nearly one block per game, showing flashes as a rim protector and interior presence. His previous experience backing up elite centers including time alongside Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio adds to his value as short-term depth.

With Andre Drummond and Adem Bona currently splitting backup center minutes, Bassey’s return gives Philadelphia another frontcourt option as the season progresses. Whether this 10-day deal turns into something longer will depend on how he capitalizes on the opportunity, but for now, the Sixers have stabilized their roster — and opened the door for Bassey to rewrite his next chapter in familiar surroundings.