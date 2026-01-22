As the league counts down the days to the NBA trade deadline, one surprising name that has made the rounds in recent weeks has been New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns. The Knicks have been struggling as of late, and have fallen out of the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference standings. Is a potential shakeup incoming including Towns possibly being on the move by the trade deadline?

Not so fast. The Knicks reportedly are not looking to trade Karl-Anthony Towns by the deadline, and haven’t really had any serious discussions on a potential deal, as per ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel. During a recent episode of ‘ClutchScoops,’ Siegel reported that any conversations regarding a potential Towns trade from the Knicks’ side of things was simply gauging interest and offers.

But even if the Knicks are not looking to part ways with Towns this season, his future in New York could be a lot less certain. The Knicks originally acquired Towns in a blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves right before the 2024-25 season. He has another full year left on his current contract after this one, and he has a player option for the 2027-28 season.

Siegel acknowledges that the Knicks are in full win-now mode in pursuit of a championship. In doing so, they are fluid in the sense that they’re willing to evaluate the roster more frequently, and thus, restructure the team more frequently to achieve that goal. In that sense, Towns could ultimately be traded before his contract runs out if the organization deems it necessary to construct a title-contending roster.

As the Knicks had been slumping, Towns had as well in terms of his overall production. But for the most part, he’s played at a solid level this year. He’s appeared in 41 games at just about 32 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 20.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists with splits of 46.9 percent shooting from the field, 36.3 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 86 percent shooting from the free-throw line.