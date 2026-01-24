The New York Knicks pulled off an impressive 112-109 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. It's the club's 26th victory on the season, as New York remains in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. During the contest, OG Anunoby turned heads with a brilliant putback slam over Joel Embiid.

With just under two minutes remaining in the game, Landry Shamet missed a corner three that would have given the Knicks a 105-99 lead at the time. However, his shot missed, and Anunoby flew in for the putback slam dunk right in Embiid's face.

OG Anunoby ROARS in for the putback slam 😤 pic.twitter.com/UUUTOyQgEV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 24, 2026

It was a strong outing for the 28-year-old forward. He finished the contest with 23 points, which was second-most, only behind Jalen Brunson (31 points). Anunoby also recorded seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals while shooting 66.6% from the floor and 66.7% from beyond the three-point line.

