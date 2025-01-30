The New York Knicks have been on an absolute tear of late, most recently beating the Denver Nuggets 122-112. Their win over Denver marks their fifth-straight victory, and they've won those five games by a combined total of 83 points. Even reigning MVP Nikola Jokic complimented the Knicks, calling them championship contenders. And before their win against the Nuggets, New York accomplished something they haven't done since the 1965-66 season in scoring 140 or more points in consecutive games.

Any of the Knicks' starters can lead them to a victory

So, how have the Knicks managed to shift gears without any roster changes? From a high level, it's been balance.

Of course, it's best when your best player plays like it. With the brightest of lights, Brunson put up 30 points and 15 assists in the Knicks' most recent win—his best performance of the team's recent winning streak. He also made all seven of his free throws, connected on 50% of his six three-point attempts, and only turned the ball over twice.

But for these Knicks, wins are about more than one player. New York has essentially had a different hero in each of their past five wins. It was Mikal Bridges scoring 28 points against the Memphis Grizzlies and Josh Hart scoring 20 and hauling in 18 rebounds against the Sacramento Kings. Karl-Anthony Towns' 25 points and 16 rebounds led the Knicks to their win over the Brooklyn Nets, and Brunson again, scoring 34 against the Atlanta Hawks.

So, balance and versatility have spearheaded much of the Knicks' recent success. If they keep this up, they will continue to be a major threat to all other contenders.

Coach Thibodeau appears ready trust his reserves

Shockingly, coach Tom Thibodeau has been using his reserves before a Mitchell Robinson return. Incidentally, Thibodeau recently reiterated that Robinson is still not cleared for contact. Nonetheless, Thibodeau has more willingly turned to his bench—and they've responded.

Granted, there are no new faces. It's the same old cast of Precious Achiuwa, Miles McBride, Cameron Payne, and Landry Shamet. But thankfully, the reserves have played up to—and maybe even beyond—expectations.

Specifically, Achiuwa and McBride look more like the players we saw in the 2024 Playoffs than the shells of themselves we've seen for most of this season. For instance, in the Knicks' recent win over Denver, Achiuwa and McBride played 25:39 and 21:31 and registered a +4 and a +9, respectively.

Granted, injuries robbed both Achiuwa and McBride of time to acclimate to their new teammates and some of their athleticism, which was a differentiator for both of them last year. But Achiuwa is back to making highlight dunks and McBride just registered his first back-to-back double digit scoring performances since early December. Bear in mind, McBride missed five games in early January with a hamstring injury.

If the Knicks add another reliable reserve, they will become even more dangerous.

Knicks are pushing the pace even more than normal

A final differentiator for the Knicks over their last five games is pace. New York is eighth in pace over that span (99.15). Conversely, the Knicks rank 24th in pace on the season (97.97), which includes the last five games. So, something has changed regarding how many possessions they're generating.

Much of the change in pace has to do with rebounding. The Knicks rank 17th in offensive rebounds on the season (10.8) and 23rd in defensive rebounds (32.5) However, over their last five games, they're averaging 15.2 offensive boards and 33.2 defensive rebounds—which, if those were their season averages, would be good for first and tied for 17th respectively. That makes a monumental difference, as we know from last season.

New York's depth has been an issue for much of this season. But their starters have played valiantly through limited rest. Now, with their reserves looking healthier and more able to contribute, the starters are getting more rest. That's resulted in better output.

Granted, their continued health is mostly out of their control. But if the Knicks can remain healthy, even as currently constructed and without a trade deadline addition, they are clearly more dangerous than was previously thought.