John Collins didn't hold back his thoughts on remaining a member of the Los Angeles Clippers for the present and future.

Collins is going through the ninth season of his NBA career, his first with the Clippers. Los Angeles landed him from the Utah Jazz in a three-team trade during the 2025 offseason, adding size and athleticism to the frontcourt.

The veteran forward is in the final year of his five-year contract extension he originally signed with the Atlanta Hawks in 2021. Not only that, but the extend-and-trade restriction that was on him has officially ended on Saturday, meaning he can sign an extension with the team he represents.

Collins reflected on his contract situation during Saturday's press conference, per reporter Law Murray. He confirmed that he showed his interest in remaining with the franchise, knowing that the final decision is in the front office's hands.

“Asked John Collins if he has expressed a desire to stay with LA Clippers. Collins was under an extend-and-trade restriction for 6 months, but that's up now and he is extension eligible,” Murray wrote.

“I feel like I've done what I can… I want to be in LA, want to be a Clipper,” Collins said.

What lies ahead for John Collins, Clippers

John Collins hopes to have stability in his professional career after moving from Utah to Los Angeles in a short matter of time. With the Clippers, he feels that he found the place he wants to call home for now.

Collins has proved himself to be effective and efficient as one of the younger players on the experienced Clippers roster. Throughout 41 games, he is averaging 13.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. He is shooting 55.9% from the field, including 42.7% from beyond the arc, and 80.7% from the free-throw line.

Los Angeles has a 20-24 record on the season, sitting at 10th place in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies while being behind the Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors.

The Clippers will continue preparations for their upcoming matchup, being at home. They host the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 25 at 9 p.m. ET.