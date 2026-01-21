The New York Knicks have been in a tailspin recently, reaching a new low with a recent blowout loss at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks. The Knicks have already relinquished control of the number two seed in the Eastern Conference, and are in danger of falling down even further in the standings if things continue.

One of the major issues for the Knicks during their skid has been the production, or lack thereof, from big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who has looked like a shell of his early-season self in recent weeks.

The struggles have caused some to wonder whether or not a trade might be on the horizon for the former number one overall draft pick, and recently, James L. Edwards and Eric Nehm of The Athletic added fuel to that fire with some new reporting.

“…as New York continues to free-fall, and I keep talking to people around the league, it would not stun me if Karl-Anthony Towns got traded. I wouldn’t bet on it, but it’s something I’m monitoring,” they reported.

They also noted that “The return wouldn’t be grand. But it would be considered a ‘big' move given all that has taken place in New York over the last 1.5 years.”

Indeed, it's unclear just how much opposing teams would be willing to give up at this point, considering his struggles as of late, as well as his well-documented shortcomings on the defensive end of the floor.

After last year's Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Indiana Pacers, many felt that the Knicks having their two best players, Towns and Jalen Brunson, both being negatives on defense, would be too big an issue to overcome, and that certainly has appeared to be the case in recent weeks.

In any case, the Knicks will next take the court on Wednesday evening for a quasi must-win game against the Brooklyn Nets.