The New York Knicks are looking to end their four-game winning streak as they are battling the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

The Knicks need all the positive energy they can get to put an end to their slump, which has fans and observers getting concerned.

The Knicks were firing on all cylinders from the onset, erecting a big lead in the first quarter, punctuated by a putback dunk from Mitchell Robinson. Jalen Brunson muffed his three-pointer, but Robinson flew in for the massive slam.

Mitchell Robinson FLIES in to throw down the putback dunk 🔥pic.twitter.com/G06nnmClFp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 22, 2026

New York led Brooklyn by 18 points after the first period, 38-20.

It was good to see Robinson making an impactful play after he posted cryptic messages on social media, including saying “farewell.” He has clarified that he had a “mental breakdown” and a “realization check,” but he now feels “a million times better” and thanked the people who checked up on him.

Article Continues Below

The 27-year-old Robinson, one of the team's longest-tenured players, did not expound on his personal problem, but he said he is eager to bounce back.

The Knicks cannot afford to lose their top rim protector amid their challenging stretch. They are 7-10 since winning the NBA Cup, prompting Jalen Brunson to lead a players-only meeting after their loss to the Dallas Mavericks, 114-97, on Monday.

Trade rumors have also swirled regarding Karl-Anthony Towns.

As of writing, the Knicks are still comfortably ahead of the Nets, 60-38, at halftime.

Robinson has five points, seven rebounds, one steal, and two blocks in 11 minutes off the bench.