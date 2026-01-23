The NBA has been marketing this entire week as Rivalry Week based on certain matchups. The New York Knicks dominated the Brooklyn Nets, 120-66, and next up is the Philadelphia 76ers. Historically, the 76ers and the Knicks are division foes, and have had some classic matchups because of that, but how much of a rivalry it really is has been up for debate, and that's exactly how Josh Hart feels.

When talking to the media after the 76ers' blowout of the Nets, Josh Hart was asked directly whether he considered the 76ers a rival, and his answer was not definitive. He referenced the NBA and how they might want him to say yes. However, he did say that playing in the playoffs recently adds to that.

“I think the NBA wants me to say ‘yeah'…I guess it's rivalry week, so YEAH, they're our rivals,” Hart said as he was looking ahead to their matchup on Saturday.

The win over Brooklyn was a massive step in the right direction for the Knicks after they had dropped four straight games leading up to it. They also lost nine of their last 11 games, and that spiral led to a reported “player-only meeting.”

However, Hart also cleared the air about that meeting. He said they didn't have one, despite their response with the beatdown against the Nets.

We didn’t have a players-only meeting,” Hart said, via Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. “Y’all dragging that. I’m just saying we didn’t have a players-only meeting. I don’t know who said it, who did all that, but we didn’t have a players-only meeting. We talked, but it wasn’t like some… thing. That got dragged. We didn’t have a players-only meeting.”

Hart is a vocal leader for the Knicks and does a little of everything for them, so regardless of whether they had a meeting, something clearly clicked. This season, Hart is averaging 12 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 5.1 assists, while shooting 49.8% from the field.

Regardless of whether the game against the 76ers is a rivalry or not, Hart and the Knicks will have some extra motivation after the way they pummeled Brooklyn.