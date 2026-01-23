Some things just don't work out in the NBA for whatever reason, and the New York Knicks seem to be coming to that conclusion when it comes to their offseason signing of Guerschon Yabusele. Yabusele was coming off a solid return season after spending some time overseas, but he has not been playing well at all for the Knicks. And with head coach Mike Brown having other options at the center position, Yabusele has become a rather expendable piece.

There wasn't much risk in the Knicks' decision to bring Yabusele in. But it is certainly disappointing that the man they devoted most of their taxpayer midlevel exception to has become rather expendable. Using Yabusele's contract as a means to acquire an upgrade on the market appears to be the Knicks' easiest course of action, and it looks like the 30-year-old Frenchman already knows the writing on the wall.

“Whatever happens tomorrow, I’m extremely blessed to be in the position that I am today. Minor setback for major comeback that’s my favorite. Love y'all 🖤 #777,” Yabusele wrote on his official account on X (formerly Twitter).

A change of scenery seems to be what Yabusele needs to get his NBA career back on track. He has it in him to bounce back; he did not magically lose the talent that allowed him to average 11 points a night last season, after all.

Article Continues Below

Knicks to move quickly on the trade market?

The Knicks are not likely to get much back in exchange for Yabusele and other tradeable assets they have. But there is a chance that Yabusele is thrown into a bigger deal, with New York reportedly entertaining the idea of trading Karl-Anthony Towns away.

There are two weeks remaining before the trade deadline, so New York has to be working the phones in trying to figure out ways to improve the roster amid a rough stretch to start the calendar year of 2026.