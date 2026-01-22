On the latest episode of his eponymous podcast, Draymond Green weighed in on the controversy surrounding his hug of New York Knicks coach Mike Brown following the Warriors' 126-113 victory on January 15th. The Knicks have struggled over the past few games, going 3-8 in the past 11 games.

Per Ramona Shelburn, the hug wasn't well-received inside the Knicks organization. Green was also assessed with a flagrant foul for tripping Karl Anthony-Towns.

“From what I understand, this hug did not land well with a lot of folks there in New York… while you can understand while he might have something of a bond with Draymond Green, I don't think that landed well, especially not in the middle of a losing streak…”

Green bristled at the controversy surrounding his hug of Brown and detailed what really happened.

“He didn’t hug me back, I hugged him and went on. But if these guys are going to try to point to that and say, man that’s why we're 2 – 8 in January. Number one that was one of the last games they played in January, so I think that game actually made them 2 – 7 in January. So what about the other five losses? Was that about a hug too? Or are people just trying to grab onto something or to point to something easy and say, oh it’s this and not face the real issues. The real issues that I’ve been telling y’all for years now. As players you got to face the real issues.”

Before Brown was a coach for the Knicks, he was a long-time assistant for the Golden State Warriors, particularly on three of the Warriors' championship teams in 2017, 2018, and 2022. Green maintained a close relationship with Brown during that time, with the Warriors also facing Brown's Sacramento Kings team in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

In the podcast episode, Green argues that the bond they forged during their championship journey led to the moment and took a swipe at the Knicks, who haven't won an NBA championship since 1973.

“And if those guys ever have the opportunity to win a championship, they’ll realize those relationships hit differently because you went through some s—t to come out on top the other side. Those relationships don’t really fade.”