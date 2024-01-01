Will OG Anunoby be making his Knicks debut against the Timberwolves?

The New York Knicks made a big splash right before the new year, trading RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round pick for OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn. The Knicks are ringing in 2024 with a matinee against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and fans want to know if OG Anunoby is playing vs. the Timberwolves.

OG Anunoby's status vs. Timberwolves

The new Knicks forward isn't on Monday's latest injury report, and SNY's Ian Begley said the plan was for him to be active. So, it appears as if Anunoby will be making his Knicks debut on Monday at Madison Square Garden and playing vs. the Timberwolves.

This will be a fun matchup against Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves, who currently own the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference thanks to a 24-7 record. Anunoby will surely spend plenty of time guarding Edwards. The Timberwolves star is putting up 26.0 points per game on the season.

Anunoby is one of the best defensive players in the NBA and will be loved by Tom Thibodeau. The 26-year-old is averaging 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and a steal while shooting 48.9% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range. He's a 37.5% 3-point shooter for his career.

Anunoby spoke to the media before Monday's game and expressed his excitement about his trade to New York, per The Athletic's Fred Katz.

“When I found out it was the Knicks, I was definitely excited. I’ve always liked the team. I grew up a fan of basketball, so I always watched the Knicks.”

Anunoby will look to make an impression on the Knicks and help them raise their ceiling. New York has lost three games in a row to drop to 17-15 on the season, which puts them in eighth in the Eastern Conference.

The forward is targeted for free agency in the offseason. But if all goes well, OG Anunoby will be back with the Knicks. For now, he's set to make his debut on Monday.