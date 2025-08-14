The New York Knicks have had a busy offseason, firing head coach Tom Thibodeau and bringing in Mike Brown to replace him. The Knicks have also made some savvy additions to their bench, including adding Jordan Clarkson to help out with second unit scoring, which ran dry at times during the playoffs.

All of this comes on the heels of New York's most successful playoff run in a quarter century this past spring. Supporting them from courtside the whole way through were Hollywood stars Timothee Chalamet and Spike Lee.

Lee has been a famous Knicks fan for well over three decades, while Chalamet has frequently been seen at New York games since his acting career blossomed in the 2010s.

Recently, Lee was asked by The Ringer's Bill Simmons if he harbors any ill will toward Chalamet for possibly becoming the newer generation's most famous Knicks fan.

“It's no competition at all,” said Lee, per Bill Simmons on X, formerly Twitter. “There's no rivalry there. He's a great actor, and one day we're going to work together. There's no s— to be started.”

Interesting times for the Knicks

Last year's Knicks playoff run had the strange vibe of feeling like both a major breakthrough and a big disappointment simultaneously.

The Knicks shocked the basketball world by taking down the reigning champion Boston Celtics in the second round, which had New York fans thinking the team could legitimately be in the driver's seat for an NBA title.

However, that hope fizzled out immediately when the Indiana Pacers took both road games to open up the Eastern Conference Finals in front of Lee and Chalamet at Madison Square Garden, ultimately taking that series in six games.

While the Knicks have improved upon the margins this summer, it's unclear whether they've done enough to address the glaring issue of their best two players–Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns–both being decided negatives on the defensive end of the floor.

Perhaps Lee and Chalamet can float the Knicks some ideas on how to work around that when they attend games next season.