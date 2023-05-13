Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The New York Knicks’ season ended on Friday after losing to the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Playoffs. However, Jalen Brunson and co. may have actually been robbed of the chance to extend the series to a do-or-die Game 7.

This is after the NBA released its Last 2 Minute report. Apparently, game officials missed three crucial calls that would have benefited the Knicks, per Ian Begley of SNY TV. And considering that the contest was so tight–eventually ending in a 96-92 win for the Heat–those incorrect calls could have been game-changing for New York.

All other calls in the last two minutes of the showdown were correct, making the missed ones even more heartbreaking for New York.

The three missed calls include a supposed offensive foul on Bam Adebayo off a screen on Quentin Grimes with 1:44 left on the clock. At that point, the Knicks trail the Heat 84-90. Another one is with 1:09 left to play and on Adebayo again, who should have been called for an offensive foul after wrapping Mitchell Robinson off ball.

The third one is a missed shooting foul on Gabe Vincent. He made contact with Brunson’s shooting arm as the guard tried to attack the basket, causing the Knicks star to gather the ball and eventually miss his lay up. The Heat were up 92-86 at that point.

In NBA’s last two minute report, league says refs missed 3 calls in Game 6 of NYK-MIA that would have benefited the Knicks. The report said all other calls in last two minutes were correct. Here are the plays that were deemed incorrect non-calls: pic.twitter.com/Nn5w7SjgMO — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) May 13, 2023

Jalen Brunson and the Knicks have yet to react to the NBA’s latest L2M report. However, whatever they say, the game is over and the team is out of playoff contention. It certainly just leaves a “Big If” on the results of contest, which won’t sit well with fans.

Unfortunately, they are forced to just accept it.