The New York Knicks are amid one of the most exciting times in franchise history. The Knicks won their most amount of regular season games during the 2023-24 season since 2013 and possess a plethora of talent. Their squad is led by star point guard Jalen Brunson. In early August, Brunson had an encounter with the Manchester City football club, receiving a jersey and an enticing new nickname.

Manchester City posted a picture with Brunson holding a team jersey with his name on the back with the caption “Mr. New York,” as seen on the football club's X (formerly Twitter) page:

Manchester City's nickname for Brunson suits him well, considering his impressive performances throughout his time in New York.

Brunson joined the Knicks during the summer of 2022 after spending the first four years of his career with the Dallas Mavericks. Once in Manhattan, Brunson experienced an offensive explosion. He averaged 24.0 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.5 rebounds during the 2022-23 season and helped New York to a fifth-seed playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. One year later, Brunson took his game to another level.

The former Villanova Wildcat comes off a 2023-24 season where averaged a career-high 28.7 points and 6.7 assists per game. Furthermore, Brunson played a large role in helping the Knicks go 50-32, which allowed them to secure the second seed in the East's playoff picture.

Brunson was huge for New York in the postseason, averaging a whopping 32.7 points through 13 games. He dealt with a hand injury that hampered his production during the latter part of the Knicks' Eastern Conference Semifinal matchup against the Indiana Pacers. Moreover, several other Knicks were also injured, which ultimately led to the team's fall in seven games.

Knicks, Jalen Brunson excited for new season after big offseason

New York made some major moves during the 2024 offseason. First, they traded for starting Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges. Bridges originally arrived in New York City as a part of the Nets' Kevin Durant trade with the Phoenix Suns. The 6-foot-6 forward was already known as a defensive stopper, but he took strides in his offense during his time in Brooklyn.

Bridges averaged a career-high 19.6 points and shot 37.2 percent on three-pointers. He looks to help the Knicks become stronger on both sides of the ball. Speaking of two-way forces, New York extended OG Anunoby with a lucrative contract during the offseason, further bolstering their abilities.

With an outstanding supporting cast, the Knicks look to make a deeper run in 2025.