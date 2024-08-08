Disappointment is the best way to describe how the season ended for the New York Knicks. The expectation was that the Knicks were going to make their first appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals since 2000, but they were unable to get past the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of their semifinal series. Ultimately, injuries caught up to the Knicks and prevented them from being able to take down the Pacers. More specifically, the hand and wrist injuries that Jalen Brunson suffered led to their eventual downfall.

In the Knicks' final game of the year, Brunson suffered a fractured left hand, forcing the team to play even more shorthanded than they already were against the Pacers. Brunson then underwent surgery in May to repair the broken bone in his hand and wrist.

The good news is that Brunson has been working out throughout the course of the offseason, and he stated on Thursday that his previously injured wrist is “good now,” according to Fred Katz of The Athletic.

Of course, Thursday's press conference comes on the heels of Brunson signing a new contract with the Knicks, as well as being named the 36th captain in franchise history.

Jalen Brunson headlines Knicks big offseason

The Knicks made many moves this offseason. In addition to trading for Mikal Bridges and signing head coach Tom Thibodeau to an extension, Brunson made a major decision to help the organization.

While he could've accepted a max-level contract extension and even waited until next offseason to do so, Brunson decided to take a $113 million pay cut in order to keep the Knicks in a stable financial situation. The four-year, $156.5 million deal that Brunson signed with the Knicks further cemented his status as the team's captain.

The goal for Brunson heading into the 2024-25 season is to make sure that the Knicks are in the best position possible to contend for a championship.

Last season, Brunson averaged 28.7 points and 6.7 assists per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor and 40.1 percent from three-point range. He finished fifth in the MVP voting and earned All-NBA honors for the first time in his career.

Since he is fully healthy and has been working on his game this offseason, Brunson is going to be entering the 2024-25 season on a mission. With the expectations of the franchise on his back due to his captain title, Brunson is ready for the challenge ahead.