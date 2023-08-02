The friendship between New York Knicks teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart has been well documented ever since their time together at Villanova. Knicks fans will find a smile at seeing the two New York stars now reunite at Team USA training camp, via USA Basketball.

Knicks Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson is now in Las Vegas for the Team USA Training Camp 🇺🇸🔥 (via @usabasketball)pic.twitter.com/UjpI62Tvjm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 2, 2023

Both Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart quickly endeared themselves to Knicks faithful in their first years at Madison Square Garden last season. After their time together with Team USA and playing for the FIBA World Cup, they will certainly be excited to lace them back up for the Knicks.

The Knicks will have high expectations next season after making it into the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Brunson and Hart both played solid in the postseason, while Knicks nation was not very pleased with the performance from Julius Randle throughout the playoffs. If the Knicks are going to go further next year, they will need Randle to play much better during the playoffs.

For now, Hart and Brunson will be focusing on Team USA and their run during the FIBA World Cup. The Team USA roster is pretty stacked and are gearing up for training camp this August where they will be playing at the UNLV campus. Team USA will definitely have a good enough roster to win it all, but it will remain to be seen until the tournament starts. After the FIBA World Cup, Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson will be turning their full focus towards next year with the New York Knicks.