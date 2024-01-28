New York's star guard reacted to Randle's dislocated shoulder.

The New York Knicks topped the Miami Heat 125-109 on Saturday but lost forward Julius Randle to a dislocated shoulder.

Knicks guard Jalen Brunson reacted to the injury, according to Stefan Bondy of The New York Post:

“Jalen Brunson's reaction seeing Julius Randle get injured: ‘It was an oh shit.'”

New York had a 115-95 lead on Miami with four and a half minutes left in the game. Randle drove towards the rim and crashed into a defender before taking a hard fall. The Knicks forward then left the court holding his shoulder:

Julius Randle went back to the locker room with an apparent injury after a hard fall. Hope he’s okay 🙏pic.twitter.com/yJCOL6PkGK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 27, 2024

The Knicks' win over the Heat increased their winning streak to six games. With the win, New York is now 29-17 and now holds fourth place in the NBA's Eastern Conference standings. The Knicks would have home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs if they started today.

Before leaving Saturday's game, Randle had 19 points, nine rebounds, and three assists. Randle's season averages are currently 24.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. He is the Knicks' second-leading scorer behind Jalen Brunson.

Losing Randle's services for an extended period of time would hurt New York; however, their depth provides reason for optimism among Knicks fans. OG Anunoby has stepped up as the Knicks' much-needed reliable two-way wing since being acquired. He finished the game against Miami with 19 points, two steals, and shot 40% on three-pointers.

Brunson had 32 points, five rebounds, and eight assists in the win.

Now Knicks fans' attention turns toward Randle and how much time, if any, he is going to miss due to the injury that he suffered on Saturday afternoon.