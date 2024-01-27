The Knicks hope Julius Randle is okay after a late-game injury.

The New York Knicks took on a competitive Eastern Conference matchup against the Miami Heat on Saturday afternoon. The Knicks impressed with a 125-109 win; however, they are hoping their injury report does not get Julius Randle added to it after his scary late-game fall.

Julius Randle gets struck with an injury at the end of the Knicks game

New York had a 115-95 lead on Miami with four and a half minutes left in the game. Randle drove towards the rim and crashed into a defender before taking a hard fall. He then left the court after what appeared to be a lower-body injury. Hopefully, the star forward is okay and has an efficient recovery.

The Knicks are amid a promising mid-season run after the team acquired OG Anunoby. New York's win over the Heat increased their winning streak to six games. The team is 29-17 and sits fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. Of course, Julius Randle has been vital to the team's success.

Before exiting Thursday's game, Randle had 19 points, nine rebounds, and three assists. The star forward boasts season averages of 24.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. He is the Knicks' second-leading scorer behind Jalen Brunson.

Losing Randle's services would hurt New York; however, their depth provides calming reassurance. OG Anunoby is finding his groove in the Big Apple as the Knicks' reliable two-way wing. He finished the game against Miami with 19 points, two steals, and shot 40% on three-pointers.

Anunoby's contributions are huge, but they do not overshadow the play of New York's other impact players like Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo.

All in all, New York is hoping Julius Randle has a speedy recovery, as the team looks to continue its march on the Eastern Conference.