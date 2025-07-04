The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series in 2024 and have been just as impressive in 2025. With the Major League Baseball trade deadline looming at the end of the month, all eyes are on the Dodgers. However, the team was not projected to be very active before Max Muncy found himself on Los Angeles' injured list with a bone bruise in his knee.

Similarly to the New York Yankees, the Dodgers could go out looking for a third baseman. Luckily for them, there are players all over the market that could help contenders take a step closer to a title. One of the names that has been in trade talks for months is St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado. The 13-year pro is near the end of his time with St. Louis.

The Cardinals' asking price for Arenado started out high. Months later, Lo s Angeles could bring him in at a bargain, especially if other teams around the league pass on him later this month. However, the difference between the Dodgers and those teams is the pressure they face to repeat as champions. After finally breaking through in 2024, fans around the league expect Los Angeles to repeat.

The Dodgers have plenty of star power across their roster. However, Muncy's role on the team is far greater than the casual fan would notice. Without him at third base, the Los Angeles defense could suffer. Replacing him at the deadline has become priority No. 1 as the Dodgers kick of the second half of the regular season.

Here is a trade that the Dodgers could offer the Cardinals for Arenado before the July 31 deadline.

Dodgers receive: 3B Nolan Arenado

Cardinals receive: 3B Chase Harlan

Why should the Dodgers trade for Arenado?

Muncy's injury throws the Dodgers' trade deadline plans out the window. If they were going to stand pat in July before and just wait for their injured players to return, they are not doing so now. Not have a veteran like Muncy at third base is a big liability for a team striving for excellence. Despite Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts' plan to replace Muncy, fans are rightfully concerned.

Muncy is a Dodgers staple, making two All-Star appearances and winning two World Series titles in Los Angeles. While he is much better known for his bat than his glove, his steady play in the hot corner has helped Roberts navigate through the last eight seasons. Muncy's role has gotten smaller and smaller as time has gone on, but he was still a core piece of the team.

When considering replacements, Roberts and the Dodgers will likely choose to go for more defense than offense. Arenado is both. Throughout his career, the 34-year-old has won ten Gold Gloves and six Platinum Gloves. For many years, he was considered the best defender at his position in MLB. He is still a defensive wizard at third base.

Arenado's age and contract are the biggest factors preventing the Cardinals from trading him away. However, Dodgers and Los Angeles Lakers owner Mark Walter has no problem spending extra money to add a star to his roster. Arenado would be with Los Angeles for two and a half seasons if the Dodgers made a move for him at the deadline.

Why should the Cardinals trade for Harlan?

The Cardinals have upset general managers around the league with their approach to the season. St. Louis has been far more competitive than experts anticipated in 2025. However, the team is still far away from any legitimate title contention in the National League. The time might not completely blow things up, but changes could be on the horizon.

Lars Nootbaar represents a big part of the Cardinals' future. As St. Louis develops their young players, the core has impressed people around the league. However, once Arenado's time in St. Louis comes to an end, they will be left without a future option at third base. Chase Harlan could be just what the Cardinals need as they map out what their future looks like.

Harlan was a third-round pick in the 2024 draft in his first professional baseball season. At 18 years old, he has his entire future ahead of him and is already ahead of the curve in Rookie ball. Through 31 games, Harlan's average sits just below .300. While Arenado's age works against him, Harlan's would be the most attractive part of trading for him.

Arenado and St. Louis have decided that their time together has come to an end. While the Cardinals could find their way into the postseason, a long run might not be in the cards for them. The Dodgers could take advantage of that and bring Arenado in on a manageable deal.

If the Cardinals approach the deadline with their sights set on the future, a trade like this one could be a rare win-win at the deadline.