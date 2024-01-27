Julius Randle suffered a serious shoulder injury from his fall against the Heat.

After taking a scary late-game fall against the Miami Heat, New York Knicks forward Julius Randle received a grim injury update. Randle suffered a dislocated right shoulder, Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The injury is devastating, but there are still positives New York can latch to amid their mid-season run.

Julius Randle's injury will cause him to miss time from the Knicks, but all hope is not lost

Randle has been instrumental in New York's mid-season run. The 29-year-old averages 24.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game in 45 games played. The Knicks rely on Randle as a go-to scorer next to Jalen Brunson. Hopefully, he has a safe and speedy recovery.

New York is on a six-game winning streak following their victory against the Heat. Randle amassed 19 points and nine rebounds before leaving Thursday afternoon's game. His absence hurts, but New York's other impact players have a chance to step up.

OG Anunoby is blossoming with the Knicks following his blockbuster trade from the Toronto Raptors. His is arguably New York's most impactful wing. He can take his game to another level in the wake of Randle's injury. His 15.2 points per game could see an increase in the coming weeks.

There is another key player on New York's bench that should look to benefit from the team's injury woes.

Josh Hart brings heart and soul to the Knicks squad. In addition, he averages 7.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 28 minutes per game. Hart previously had concerns about his touches on the offensive end, but now, can show more of his ability during Randle's recovery period.

The city of New York is hoping Randle can heal and safely return to form. In the meantime, the Knicks' incredible depth of players will hold things down.