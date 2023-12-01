Jalen Brunson crushed the Pistons' hopes of getting a much-needed victory over the Knicks with his incredible shot-making.

The New York Knicks' signing of Jalen Brunson during the free agency season of 2022 continues to pay dividends, as the lefty point guard continues to ascend to higher levels during his stint as one of the franchise cornerstones in the Big Apple. On Wednesday night, facing a desperate Detroit Pistons team that has lost 15 games entering the night, Brunson showed once again that when he has it going, he is an unstoppable scoring force.

The Pistons, despite being on the second night of a back-to-back and coming off a 26-point defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers, gave the Knicks a tougher fight than one would expect. But Brunson crushed the Pistons' hopes of getting a much-needed victory by getting to his spots and draining shots at will.

In what ended up being a 118-112 win for the Knicks over the Pistons, Jalen Brunson scored 42 points on 13-24 shooting from the field (7-12 from three) and dropped six rebounds and eight assists as well, and in doing so, the 27-year old floor general has now tallied the most 40-point games for any Knicks point guard in history, according to BrunsonMuse on Twitter (X).

There have been a few elite point guards that have suited up for the Knicks in its history. Walt Frazier's name, in particular, stands out, with the Hall of Famer making a name for himself in the 1960s/1970s. So for Brunson to have more explosive scoring games than Frazier certainly speaks volumes to the levels he has reached as one of the current Knicks' primary offensive weapons.

Brunson and the Knicks will look to keep it going tomorrow night when they take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM E.T.