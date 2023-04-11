New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is only focused on the present rather than the past.

Brunson and the Knicks are preparing for Game 1 of their first round playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. A big reason why the Knicks are in the playoffs is due to the impressive performances of Brunson since signing as a free agent from the Dallas Mavericks.

The Villanova product averaged 24 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists over 68 games this season as the Knicks finished the regular season as the No. 5 seed with a 47-35 record.

Meanwhile, the Mavs failed to even make the Play-In tournament despite trading for Kyrie Irving as they finished 11th with a 38-44 record — just one season after making the Western Conference finals.

Many believe losing Brunson was a key factor why the season didn’t go to plan. Luka Doncic recently even went as far as saying the franchise missed him.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban, however, blamed Brunson’s departure on his parents stating that things started going south once they came into the picture.

Brunson was asked about those comments and whether he had any reaction ahead of New York’s playoff series against Cleveland. Instead, the 26-year-old chose to sidestep it.

“I’m really focused on Cleveland right now,” Brunson told reporters. “That’s all.”

All in all, that was the right move from Brunson as there’s simply no need to talk about contracts and his Dallas departure just days away from Game 1 of the playoffs.

If New York hope to make it far in the postseason, they will need a focused Brunson firing on all cylinders.