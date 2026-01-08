In a now-viral video on social media, New York Giants' star Cam Skattebo could be seen going wild in an unexpected WWE crossover with several other popular American athletes from different sports. Skattebo, who was recently present at the Monday Night RAW episode in Madison Square Garden last year, has now collaborated with Fanatics.

Announcing the Fanatics Fest lineup on Instagram while playing WWE 2K25, Skattebo continued to promote the fest while hosting a virtual Royal Rumble match.

Fanatics announced the initial 30 athletes scheduled to attend via a WWE 2K25 Royal Rumble match hosted by New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo, where the 30 Fantatics Fest athletes were competing against each other. While Skattebo initially hosted the virtual WWE match on his Twitch handle, Fanatics later shared the video on their Instagram, where they showcased Skattebo sharing the ring with WWE 2K25 CAWs (Create-a-Wrestler) teammate Jaxson Dart, as well as New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson and Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees.

Fanatics additionally revealed a broader list of talent featuring Tom Brady, Kevin Hart, Jay-Z, Aaron Judge, Kevin Durant, Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mike Tyson, Freddie Freeman, Malik Nabers, Diana Taurasi, Patrick Ewing, Allen Iverson, Trae Young, and Klay Thompson.

Apart from them, multiple WWE Superstars such as Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, and more stars will also be at the festival. Travis Scott will also attend the 2026 Fanatics Fest.

This year's edition of Fanatics Fest will take place from July 16-19, 2026, at the Javits Center. The four-day event will host over 500 athletes and celebrities and will organize trading card drops, photo and autograph sessions, live panels, fan zones, competitions, and exclusive programming.