The New York Knicks have been without Josh Hart since their Christmas Day matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to an ankle injury. He’s missed seven consecutive games since then, and he did appear on the Knicks’ injury report ahead of their upcoming game against the Phoenix Suns, as per Stefan Bondy of The New York Post.

Josh Hart was officially ruled out for the Knicks’ game against the Suns on Friday as he continues to work his way back from the ankle injury. In addition to Hart, Landry Shamet was also ruled out due to a shoulder injury.

During the Knicks’ Christmas win against the Cavaliers, Hart finished with 15 points, five rebounds and three assists in a little over 26 minutes of play. He shot 5-of-9 (55.6 percent) from the field, 2-of-5 (40 percent) from the 3-point line and 3-of-4 (75 percent) from the free-throw line.

Hart has developed into one of the NBA’s best role players, and is a key player for the Knicks’ championship hopes. The No. 30 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Hart is now in his third full season with the Knicks. He began his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, and has also played for the New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers.

This season, Hart has appeared in a total of 28 games, including 14 starts, at a little over 30 minutes per game. He had been averaging 12.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 49.8 percent shooting from the field, 38.9 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 83.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Knicks’ game against the Suns is the start of a four-game road trip, with stops in Portland, Sacramento and Golden State as well. The team is currently 24-13 and in second place in the Eastern Conference standings.