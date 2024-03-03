The New York Knicks are reportedly on the verge of adding veteran guard Shake Milton to their roster, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
“ESPN Sources: Shake Milton is planning to sign with the New York Knicks upon clearing waivers. Milton agreed to a contract buyout with Detroit and will be eligible for the Knicks’ playoff roster. Guard gives immediate help to an injury-riddled roster.”
Shake Milton to return to the Atlantic Division with the Knicks
Milton, who played his first several seasons in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers, is on the waivers following a recent agreement with the Detroit Pistons to have his contract bought out, putting him on track to be a free agent. The Knicks are banged up and could use another healthy body to help them gain some consistency. New York is still among the top teams in the Eastern Conference with a 35-25 record entering Saturday but has lost seven of their last 10 games. At the moment, they are 12.5 games out of first place.
Milton started the 2023-24 NBA season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, who signed him to a two-year $10 million contract back in July but was traded before the February trade deadline to the Detroit Pistons along with Troy Brown Jr. and a 2030 second-rounder for guard Monte Morris. He only appeared in four games for the Pistons, making no starts and scoring just a total of 27 points to go with 18 rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 63 minutes.
Overall in the 2023-24 NBA season so far, the 27-year-old Milton is averaging 13.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per 36 minutes while shooting 40.3 percent from the field and 27.4 percent from the 3-point region.