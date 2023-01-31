Leave it to New York Knicks team owner James Dolan to ensure that his team is always involved in some sort of controversy every now and again. This time around, the billionaire has gotten himself into a bit of a PR mess over the use of some highly controversial Facial Recognition Technology — something that has drawn the ire of more than a few folks out there.

Dolan has been facing a lot of heat of late after it was revealed that the Knicks have been utilizing Facial Recognition Technology to identify and eject Dolan’s rivals from Madison Square Garden and his other venues. In particular, Dolan has reportedly been targeting lawyers that are involved in litigation against MSG.

James Dolan seems to have found the perfect solution to his PR crisis — at least in his mind. According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, Dolan has decided to turn to former Donald Trump communications director Hope Hicks for advice as the Knicks attempt to navigate through yet another scandal. Hicks now reportedly serves as a consultant for Dolan and the Knicks — a fact that has somewhat been confirmed by an MSG spokesperson. When asked to verify this new information, the spokesperson replied by saying that they indeed “work with a variety of consultants across the company.”

Dolan has always been a huge supporter of Donald Trump. He has been friends with the former president for many years, and he donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to his campaign. I guess it only makes sense that James Dolan takes this path as he looks to work through another major controversy.