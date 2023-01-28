New York Knicks fans who are unhappy with the current ownership regime are going to have to trudge through for the foreseeable future. Polarizing billionaire James Dolan has doubled-down on his stance to not sell the team in an interview on  WFAN’s Carton and Roberts, according to Sam Quinn of CBS Sports.

“I have no plans whatsoever to sell at this point,” Dolan told hosts Craig Carton and Evan Roberts. “I’m not retiring any time soon. It’s a family-controlled asset, so someone in the family will own it.”

Most recently, Dolan has been under fire for his use of facial-recognition technology to ban legal enemies and others he deems nuisances from entering Madison Square Garden. Many fans find that Dolan uses his abundance of power to perpetuate personal grudges or punish outspoken critics. His feuds with Charles Oakley and Spike Lee furthered the popular narrative that he runs the Knicks with too much control and visibility.

Nevertheless, Dolan does not appear to be in a hurry to pass down the more-than six-billion-dollar franchise to one of his six sons, despite the controversy that always seems to follow him. To his credit, He has seemingly allowed executives Leon Rose and Scott Perry to run the team as they see fit, which has produced positive results this season. The Knicks (27-23) currently sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference and are looking to earn their second postseason berth in the last three years after enduring a seven-year drought.

The addition of Jalen Brunson (22.4 points per game and over 40 percent from three-point range) has rejuvenated the team. A young crop of talent and a gritty head coach in Tom Thibodeau might give the Knickerbockers their best chance at sustained success in decades. However, the looming presence of their owner will likely remain a media distraction.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
James Dolan, Leon Rose, Knicks

James Dolan’s Leon Rose take will concern Knicks fans

Quinn Allen ·

Goden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Alex Caruso, NBA Trade Deadline

RUMOR: Warriors, Knicks among suitors for Bulls’ Alex Caruso

Quenton Albertie ·

Donovan Mitchell, James Dolan

Donovan Mitchell botched trade deal draws surprising truth bomb from Knicks owner James Dolan

Paolo Songco ·

There will be plenty of Knicks fans who will go about their days just focusing on the basketball product, but there will be many others who still see Dolan as an NBA emperor instead of owner.

Unfortunately, with his music background, there might always exist the fear of him playing the fiddle from the owner’s box.