New York Knicks fans who are unhappy with the current ownership regime are going to have to trudge through for the foreseeable future. Polarizing billionaire James Dolan has doubled-down on his stance to not sell the team in an interview on WFAN’s Carton and Roberts, according to Sam Quinn of CBS Sports.

“I have no plans whatsoever to sell at this point,” Dolan told hosts Craig Carton and Evan Roberts. “I’m not retiring any time soon. It’s a family-controlled asset, so someone in the family will own it.”

Most recently, Dolan has been under fire for his use of facial-recognition technology to ban legal enemies and others he deems nuisances from entering Madison Square Garden. Many fans find that Dolan uses his abundance of power to perpetuate personal grudges or punish outspoken critics. His feuds with Charles Oakley and Spike Lee furthered the popular narrative that he runs the Knicks with too much control and visibility.

Nevertheless, Dolan does not appear to be in a hurry to pass down the more-than six-billion-dollar franchise to one of his six sons, despite the controversy that always seems to follow him. To his credit, He has seemingly allowed executives Leon Rose and Scott Perry to run the team as they see fit, which has produced positive results this season. The Knicks (27-23) currently sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference and are looking to earn their second postseason berth in the last three years after enduring a seven-year drought.

The addition of Jalen Brunson (22.4 points per game and over 40 percent from three-point range) has rejuvenated the team. A young crop of talent and a gritty head coach in Tom Thibodeau might give the Knickerbockers their best chance at sustained success in decades. However, the looming presence of their owner will likely remain a media distraction.

There will be plenty of Knicks fans who will go about their days just focusing on the basketball product, but there will be many others who still see Dolan as an NBA emperor instead of owner.

Unfortunately, with his music background, there might always exist the fear of him playing the fiddle from the owner’s box.