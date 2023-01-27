The New York Knicks have been irrelevant for many, many years now and it’s pretty clear their fanbase is just craving success. In 2020, controversial team owner James Dolan brought in former player agent Leon Rose to hopefully turn things around for the franchise and make them a contender. Since his arrival, the Knicks have made the playoffs just once and bowed out in the first round against the Atlanta Hawks.

Despite that, Dolan believes Rose is still the right man for job and insists he’s not going anywhere anytime soon. Via ESPN:

“Why did I bring Leon in? I’ve been doing this for like 20-something years and in my experience with the NBA, there’s things you can do as an owner. You can create an environment where everybody, you give them enough money to do their job, give them more money than they need to do their job. You can stay out of the way, which is usually the best course of action.

“But you do end up picking the one guy who’s going to make all the strategy, who’s going to execute for you. I picked Leon because I believe after you look at the NBA and the game that we play, that the team with the best talent wins. You want a guy who can get you the best talent. I believe that Leon Rose is still the best guy.”

For what it’s worth, James Dolan and Leon Rose failed to bring in the “best talent” last offseason, whiffing on Donovan Mitchell as he ended up with the Cleveland Cavaliers instead. Spida, a New York native, even thought he’d end up a Knick.

On a more positive note, the Knicks ended up signing Jalen Brunson instead and he’s made a big difference, averaging over 22 PPG and serving as the squad’s best playmaker. At the moment, Tom Thibodeau’s group is in the mix to make the playoffs, which is exactly what this fanbase expects every single season. And if you ask them, Rose hasn’t exactly done what’s best for the roster. NY needs a legitimate superstar and they’ve failed to land one.

Dolan’s mindset is the problem.