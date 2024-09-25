As the New York Knicks gear up for the 2024-25 NBA season, Josh Hart is spending time with some of his fellow athletes in the Big Apple.

Hart got a chance to catch up with some of the New York Yankees players ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles. The 29-year-old wing also received a special treat from the Bronx Bombers for showing up in full support.

Hart's fandom and common ground go deeper than just playing for the same city. His great uncle, Elston Howard, was the first Black player to play for the Yankees. He was in New York from 1955-1967, where he won an MVP. He also batted behind Roger Maris, Mickey Mantle, and Yogi Berra in the legendary 1961 season.

Hart joined the Knicks in February 2023, when the franchise made a four-team trade with the Portland Trail Blazers. He's quickly become one of the team's most valuable assets in just under two seasons. In the Knicks' two 2024 playoff series, Hart averaged 14.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists over 42.2 minutes per game. He'll be a huge factor once again, as the Knicks try to get over the hump in the upcoming campaign.

Josh Hart and the Knicks are ready for Yankees' postseason run

Before Hart and the Knicks pursue a third-straight NBA playoff appearance in the Eastern Conference, the Yankees have a championship opportunity ahead of them in October. They are the AL East leaders and are eyeing a first-round bye in the postseason.

This could potentially be the best team that they've had in the Aaron Judge era. At the very least, it's the most locked-in one that New York has seen in the final month of the regular season. It will be interesting to see how the matchups shake out, as the Cleveland Guardians currently hold the other AL bye as the No. 2 seed. If the playoffs began today, the Yankees would face the victor of a Detroit Tigers and Orioles Wild Card.

New York hasn't seen a title parade since the Giants defeated the New England Patriots in February 2012. The Rangers came close in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs but ultimately fell short in a Game 6 loss to the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final.