New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson has unmasked Josh Hart as Gotham's newest “bag man.”

Fresh off signing a contract extension worth $81 million over four years, Hart immediately endured some light trolling from his teammate. Brunson proudly posted the exchange on his Instagram story.

Sitting in the same restaurant but at different tables, Brunson's phone camera captures Hart sitting by himself. As Brunson's video zooms in, Hart catches his teammate in the act and stares at the camera emotionless. “Bag man,” Brunson calls out, “major bag man,” before Hart tries and fails to contain a smile.

The pair have plenty to be happy about. College teammates at Villanova, they will now be teammates in New York for the foreseeable future after Hart re-upped with the Knicks. Brunson signed a four-year deal with the Knicks in July of last year.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart will be welcoming another familiar face for the 2023-24 season. The Knicks signed free agent guard Donte DiVincenzo this offseason. The three played at Villanova on the 2016 NCAA championship team together.

Acquired at the trade deadline last season, Hart was a revelation for the Knicks down the stretch. He averaged 10.2 points and 7.0 rebounds during the regular season, providing strong defense, rebounding, and 3-point shooting. Hart was instrumental in helping knock the Cleveland Cavaliers out of the opening round of the playoffs and eventually push the Eastern Conference champ Miami Heat to six games.

Hart and Brunson are currently both preparing to play for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup in the Philippines later this month.

The Knicks hope stability will help unlock even more of Hart's potential. After all, he has not spent more than three seasons with any one team in his NBA career thus far. But he clearly relishes playing with his old college teammate in Brunson. Now the question is: can they help the Knicks take the next step?