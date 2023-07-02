It's a Villanova reunion on the New York Knicks after the team signed Donte DiVincenzo in free agency. Sure enough, Josh Hart couldn't be any happier about it.

The Knicks have been linked with DiVincenzo heading to free agency after the veteran guard opted out of his $4.7 million option with the Golden State Warriors. And in Day 2 of FA, they were able to secure his services with a four-year contract worth $50 million.

More than the toughness, shooting and championship experience that he brings to the Knicks, though, the most intriguing storyline about his move to New York is his reunion with his former Villanova teammates in Hart and Jalen Brunson. DiVincenzo actually won two NCAA titles with Brunson in 2016 and 2018 before they entered the NBA at the same time. He won just one with Hart since the veteran wing entered the league in 2017.

Hart couldn't hold back his delight after the Knicks officially sealed the deal with his ex-collegiate teammate, however. On Twitter, he quickly shared an edited photo of him, Donte and JB in Knicks jerseys.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Josh Hart was welcoming of Donte DiVincenzo, Jalen Brunson decided to take the other route and trolled him big time. On Twitter, Brunson simply tweeted “Who?” to mock DiVincenzo.

Who? 🙄 — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) July 2, 2023

It's definitely going to be fun to see the trio on the Knicks. They already have the chemistry, and the winning pedigree they bring is going to be crucial for New York. Aside from that, who doesn't want to see the three mock each other online more often now that they are on the same team again?