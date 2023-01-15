Julius Randle was on another level in the New York Knicks’ 117-104 road win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

As the Knicks were in need of a win to string together a three-game winning streak for the second time in the month, Randle led the way for New York on both ends of the floor. The ninth-year forward scored a game-high 42 points on 62.5 percent shooting. The Pistons simply had no answer for him in the paint and beyond the arc as well, as he chipped in with four three-point makes.

Randle also hauled in 15 rebounds against Detroit, and he ended up making notable history. He became the first player in Knicks franchise history to tally at least 40 points and 15 rebounds in a game since Patrick Ewing did so 27 years ago.

42 PTS

15 REB

4 AST

4 Threes

W Julius Randle is the first Knick to drop 40+ PTS and 15+ REB since Patrick Ewing in 1996 💪 pic.twitter.com/1BTGrkpnC6 — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2023

Jalen Brunson also notched a 20-plus point outing in the contest, which helped the Knicks clinch the 25th win of their season.

In the big picture, the Knicks have continued to turn it around as of late, winning seven out of their last eight games.

Randle and company currently hold the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, and they will now look ahead to back-to-back home matchups coming up against the Toronto Raptors and the Washington Wizards.