Published November 30, 2022

Julius Randle is having quite a birthday Tuesday, as the New York Knicks just collected a 140-110 road win over the Detroit Pistons. Randle, who just turned 28 years old, made sure to put together a fantastic performance on his big day, leading both sides with 36 points while also adding seven rebounds, five assists, and a steal in just 31 minutes of floor duty.

Moreover, Randle and four other Knicks players accomplished a feat not seen by New York fans in over a decade. According to Basketball Reference, the win over the Pistons saw the Knicks have four players with plus-minus of at least +30 in the same contest. Quentin Grimes finished with the best plus-minus (+37), followed by Randle (+36), RJ Barrett (+32), and Mitchell Robinson (+31). The last time such a feat happened for the Knicks was way back in 2010 when the foursome of David Lee, Chris Duhon, Danilo Gallinari, and Jared Jeffries did it in a January game against the Indiana Pacers.

For the first time since 2010, the @nyknicks had four players with a plus-minus of at least +30 in a game: Quentin Grimes: +37

Julius Randle: +36

RJ Barrett: +32

Barrett and Grimes each scored 16 points, while Robinson boosted his plus-minus mostly on the strength of his rebounding and defense. Robinson scored just six points on six attempts from the field, but he had 13 boards, two assists, two steals, and two blocks in 26 minutes. Only Jalen Brunson did not have a plus-minus of over +16 among Knicks starters, as he ended up with +15. Not bad, still.

The Knicks will look to build on their performance in the Pistons game when they head back home to face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday night.