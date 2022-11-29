Published November 29, 2022

By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The New York Knicks (9-11) visit the Detroit Pistons (5-17) on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Pistons prediction and pick.

The Knicks come into tonight having lost four of their previous five games and sit in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. New York is 8-11-1 against the spread while 53% of their games have gone over. Detroit has lost two consecutive games prior to tonight’s matchup and finds themselves in last place in the East. The Pistons are 11-9-1 against the spread while 57% of their games have gone over. This will be the third of four meetings between the two teams. New York won both previous meetings by 24 and nine.

Here are the Knicks-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Knicks-Pistons Odds

New York Knicks: -5 (-106)

Detroit Pistons: +5 (-114)

Over: 226 (-110)

Under: 226 (-110)

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

New York has had an up-and-down season thus far. The Knicks have an average offense that ranks 12th in scoring and 16th in offensive efficiency. They’re held back by a defense that ranks 26th in points allowed and 23rd in defensive efficiency. New York has done itself no favors on the glass either, ranking 19th in rebound differential and 21st in rebound rate. They have had no issues scoring against Detroit, however, with 130 and 121 points scored in their two meetings.

The Knicks are led by point guard Jalen Brunson. Brunson leads the team in scoring (21.8 PPG) and assists (6.7 APG). He is also second on the team in steals (1.1 SPG) and contributes on the glass as well (3.6 RPG). Brunson shoots an efficient 48.7% from the field but has yet to find his outside shot this season (32.2% from three). He’s been stellar against Detroit in their two previous meetings. Against the Pistons, Brunson averages 21.5 points and 6.5 assists while shooting nearly 52% from the field. Over the last four games, Brunson averages 30.8 points and 6.3 assists. He’s led the team in scoring over that span while shooting over 50% from the field.

While Brunson has looked more and more like the alpha dog for the Knicks in recent games, it has been RJ Barrett who’s given Detroit fits this season. Barrett averages 24 points per game against the Pistons while shooting 56% from the field. Those are marginal improvements on his season stats. Barrett is third on the team in scoring, averaging 18.6 PPG. He’s struggled shooting the ball this season – holding a 40.1 FG% and 26.8 3P%. That being said, he’s played better of late – eclipsing 20 points and 50% from the field twice in his last two games.

If the Knicks are going to cover, however, it will largely come down to the play of forward Julius Randle. Randle ranks second on the team in scoring (20.6 PPG) and assists (3.3 APG) while pacing the team in rebounding (8.7 RPG). He’s been rather inefficient, however, shooting just 46.3% from the field. Randle’s play can have a massive outcome on New York’s success. In six games when Randle scores at least 25 points, the Knicks hold a 4-2 record. His play is something to keep in mind when making a Knicks-Pistons prediction and pick.

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

Detroit holds the worst record in the league and their underlying numbers support them being one of the worst teams in the NBA. The Pistons rank 26th in both scoring and offensive efficiency. They have somehow been worse defensively – ranking 25th in points allowed and 29th in defensive efficiency. Detroit is also below-average in rebounding where they rank 27th in rebounding differential and 17th in rebound rate.

The Pistons have been plagued by injuries thus far but that has allowed some of their support players to have expanded roles. Forwards Marvin Bagley and Saddiq Bey have been the primary beneficiaries of the injuries. Bagley is coming off arguably his best game of the season in their loss to Cleveland. The former second-overall pick scored 19 points on 50% shooting and pulled down 10 rebounds. While his playing time has been inconsistent, his production has been steady. In 24 minutes per game, Bagley averages 12.8 points and 6.3 rebounds.

The biggest difference-maker for Detroit, though, will be Saddiq Bey. Bey averages 14.7 PPG and 4.8 RPG while shooting 41% from the field. While those are hardly noticeable numbers, his role has expanded in the wake of Detroit’s numerous injuries. Bey has proven to be a major problem for the Knicks. In the two previous meetings between the teams, Bey averaged 18.5 points on 52% shooting.

Final Knicks-Pistons Prediction & Pick

The Knicks have already handled the Pistons twice this season and they catch Detroit in their most hobbled state yet.

Final Knicks-Pistons Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -5 (-106)