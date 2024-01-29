The Knicks will have to find a way to beat the Hornets without the help of Julius Randle on the court this Monday.

The New York Knicks will be without one of their key players Monday night when they take on the Charlotte Hornets on the road, as the latest NBA injury report has Julius Randle labeled out for the said contest. Although it remains uncertain how long exactly will Randle be sidelined by a right shoulder dislocation injury that he suffered in last Saturday's showdown against the Miami Heat, the former Kentucky Wildcats stars will have to sit out at least one game.

Before he left the Heat game, Randle had already produced 19 points with nine rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes of a 125-109 New York victory at Madison Square Garden.

Knicks to go to battle vs. Hornets without Julius Randle

The expectation is that the Knicks will get Josh Hart the chance to start while Randle deals with an injury, while the likes of Precious Achiuwa and Jericho Sims could also see increased playing time.

The Knicks are undefeated through three meetings against Charlotte so far in the 2023-24 NBA regular season and Monday's game will give New York the chance to sweep the Hornets. In those three Knicks-Hornets contests, Randle averaged 23.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 6.0 assists while shooting 50.0 percent from the field.

The hope for Randle and the Knicks is that he will not be out for a considerable stretch. The next chance he will get to return to action will be on Tuesday when the Knicks fly back home to kick off a six-game homestand against Jordan Clarkson and the Utah Jazz.

On the season, the 29-year-old Randle is averaging 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.