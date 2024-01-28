The latest update on the star forward's injury.

Since the OG Anunoby trade, the New York Knicks have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA. Since Anunoby made his Knicks debut, they have won 12 of their last 14 games. That also includes six straight wins with Saturday's victory over the Miami Heat. But the biggest concern following the Knicks win was Julius Randle's injury status. The All-Star forward was forced to leave the game early due to an apparent shoulder injury. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau revealed after the game that the injury could be more serious as per Stefan Bondy of The New York Post.

Tom Thibodeau said Julius Randle has a shoulder injury, doesn’t know if it was dislocated. He’s getting treatment. Is he concerned? “Very.” — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) January 27, 2024

Tom Thibodeau talks about Julius Randle's toughness: "He's a guy that plays through things and that's what you love about him. He's a warrior. Anytime someone walks back, you know it's something." pic.twitter.com/dnCedQ3JUI — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 27, 2024

Julius Randle suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter of the Knicks win against the Heat. Randle was fouled on the play but was unable to shoot his free throws as he exited to the locker room. His reaction to the injury was what caused major concern for Thibodeau.

“He's a guy that plays through things, and that's what you love about him. He's a warrior,” Thibodeau said. “Anytime someone walks back, you know it's something. I don't want to speculate until we have the information.”

Randle is in the midst of another All-Star caliber season. He's been averaging 24.1 points per game, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists with splits of 47.3 percent shooting from the field, 30.4 percent shooting from the three point line and 77.9 percent shooting from the free throw line.

While the Knicks are keeping pace for a top four seed in the Eastern Conference standings, the preeminent concern for the team and fans is the status of Randle. Fans will have their fingers crossed that it's nothing serious.