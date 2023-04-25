Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

You’d think, that after a great playoff win that put your team up 3-1 in the series, that everyone on the team would be excited. However, during the New York Knicks’ Game 4 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers, one player was seemingly not content: Julius Randle. The All-Star forward was benched during the game due to poor play. After the game, Randle declined to speak to the media. This reaction from Randle was not taken lightly by Charles Barkley, who had a stern reaction to the Knicks star’s actions.

“Charles Barkley had criticisms for Julius Randle declining to talk to media after Sunday’s game. “You don’t get to talk to the press just when things are going good. …That’s very disappointing from a hell of a player who’s a good dude.””

Charles Barkley had criticisms for Julius Randle declining to talk to media after Sunday's game. "You don't get to talk to the press just when things are going good. …That's very disappointing from a hell of a player who's a good dude." pic.twitter.com/XQv5YUNfUN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 25, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Randle’s decision to not speak to the media after the game implies that the Knicks star is dissatisfied. Getting benched is never a good feeling, but surely the win (and a 3-1 series lead!) should get your spirits up, right? However, that doesn’t seem to be the case with Randle. Perhaps he’s unhappy about being benched… or maybe there’s a different reason.

The Knicks are now going back to Cleveland for Game 5 to close out the series. Standout performances from Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart propelled this team to this point. However, that’s not going to be enough. If New York wants to go deep in the playoffs, they’ll need Julius Randle to be better than his seven-point, 3-of-10 form in Game 4.