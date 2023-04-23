The smiles in New York are wider and brighter than many thought they would be after the first 4 games of the Knicks-Cavaliers playoff series. New York took a 3-1 lead in the series with a 102-93 victory at Madison Square Garden Sunday, but Knicks star Julius Randle was out the door quickly following the triumph.

Julius Randle left tonight’s game without talking to media — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) April 23, 2023

The Knicks dominated the 4th quarter with excellent defense and opportunistic offense, and much of that occurred when Randle was sitting on the bench. While it’s not unusual for a star player to get time off on the bench at various points in the game, it is unusual for head coach Tom Thibodeau not to return his star to the lineup.

After the victory, Randle departed without saying a word about the pivotal victory that leaves the Knicks 1 win away from clinching the first-round series.

If Randle was truly angry or embarrassed about not returning to the lineup in the decisive 4th quarter, he was probably better off leaving like he did rather than saying something inflammatory. On the other hand, it seems somewhat strange that he didn’t understand Thibodeau’s motivation as his team was in the process of locking down the key win.

Jalen Brunson and R.J. Barrett led the way for the Knicks in the victory. Brunson scored a team-high 29 points, connecting on 11 of 22 shots from the field and making 5 of 9 from beyond the arc. Barrett scored 26 points and made a series of memorable shots in the final quarter. Julius Randle scored 7 points in 27 minutes of action.

The two teams will meet in Cleveland Wednesday, and the Knicks will have a chance to clinch the series.