David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

It wasn’t always certain whether or not New York Knicks star Julius Randle was going to be ready for their playoff opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Julius Randle had been sidelined since Mar. 29 with an ankle injury and his status was questionable. He did manage to suit up though for the Knicks and while he did not have his most efficient shooting game, he contributed in a big way. Following the game, Randle admitted that he was feeling a little fatigued.

Julius Randle says he was "tired as hell" tonight: "You see me breathing out there today?" 😂 pic.twitter.com/K9fqrlC5mF — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) April 16, 2023

“You see me breathing out there today?” Randle said. “I was tired as hell for sure. But that’s why we have such a great team. I’m able to lean on the guys, JB, Josh, everybody is able to pick each other up. I just go out and do my best and let the cards fall where they may. Just trust the guys and it was a great team win.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Julius Randle’ injury may have had him feeling rusty, but he still managed to make his presence felt in Game 1. He finished with 19 points, ten rebounds, four assists and two steals albeit shooting only 7-20 from the field and 3-10 from the three-point line.

Randle was an All-Star for the Knicks this season, his second time being selected. He averaged a career-high 25.1 points per game, 10.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists with shooting splits of 45.9 percent from the field, 34.3 percent from the three-point line and 75.7 percent from the free-throw line.

If he can continue to put up numbers like he did in Game 1 along with better efficiency, it will go a long way towards the Knicks being able to beat the Cavs in the first round.