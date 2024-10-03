Karl-Anthony Towns has officially revealed that he will continue to wear the No. 32 jersey with the New York Knicks following his blockbuster trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves. According to Etienne Catalan, the number, last worn by former Knick Noah Vonleh in 2019, will make its return as Towns steps into a pivotal role with New York.

The Knicks formally announced the trade on Wednesday, marking the conclusion of a multi-team deal involving the Charlotte Hornets. In the trade, the Knicks acquired Towns while sending Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and Keita Bates-Diop to the Timberwolves. The Hornets absorbed Charlie Brown Jr., DaQuan Jeffries, and Duane Washington Jr. from New York. The trade also included draft picks and financial considerations, with all teams working through the NBA’s complex CBA rules. For New York, this trade is a significant investment in the future, with Towns becoming a cornerstone of their long-term plans.

Karl-Anthony Towns to wear No. 32 with the Knicks

Towns’ decision to continue wearing No. 32 holds personal significance, as it has been his jersey number throughout his entire NBA career, from his rookie season to his multiple All-Star appearances with Minnesota. The number represents consistency and continuity for Towns as he embarks on a new chapter with the Knicks, reflecting his desire to maintain his identity as he transitions to a new team.

For the Knicks, acquiring Towns is a bold move, reinforcing their commitment to building a roster that can compete at the highest level in the Eastern Conference. With established players like Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart already in place, Towns' arrival strengthens the team’s foundation as they aim for a deeper playoff run. As the new season approaches, fans are eagerly awaiting Towns’ debut in the No. 32 jersey, hoping his presence will elevate the team’s performance both in the regular season and the playoffs.