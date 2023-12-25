Kendrick Perkins gave Jalen Brunson his flowers

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson has been a hot topic as of late after Becky Hammon made comments saying that she does not believe he could be the best player on a championship team. After Jalen Brunson turned in a great performance in a win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day, Kendrick Perkins fired back at Becky Hammon's comments and to the critics of Brunson.

“You can talk all that about Jalen Brunson not being a 1a but when you put him on the stage with superstars, he's coming out victorious across the board! Merry Christmas and Carry the hell on…” Kendrick Perkins said on Twitter.

It is clear that Perkins is a big fan of Brunson, who has been a revelation for the Knicks since signing with them ahead of the 2022-2023 season. He is a big reason why the Knicks reached the second round for the first time since 2013 a season ago, and today's game against the Bucks was the latest great performance from him.

Brunson put up 38 points with six assists and four rebounds against the Bucks. Julius Randle scored 24, and RJ Barrett scored 21, but Brunson was the main reason that the Knicks came out with a win against one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Knicks moved to 17-12 on the season with the win, and they will continue to try to tune out the outside noise that has been taking place since Hammon's comments. Brunson has shown the ability to do that throughout his career.