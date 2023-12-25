Will the Knicks be buyers at the trade deadline?

The New York Knicks are among the most intriguing teams to watch ahead of the trade deadline. New York has a lot of draft capital and big salaries, which puts them in play to land a star. They are 16-12 this season (as of time of writing), which has them in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

The Knicks have two All-Star caliber players, Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, on their roster. Brunson is the leader of the team and is having a phenomenal season. The 27-year-old guard is averaging 25.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.1 steals. He is shooting a very efficient 47.8 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from three.

Randle is averaging 22.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.0. The 29-year-old forward earned All-NBA Third Team Honors last season. While fans often point out his inconsistency, he has shown he can play well. Randle isn't good enough to be a number-one option on a championship team, but he could be a complementary star.

The Knicks also have great role players in Donte DiVincenzo, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes and Josh Hart.

Then there is RJ Barrett, who is young and has the potential to be a star, though he has been up-and-down.

New York is one of the biggest markets in the league, and they have the chance to add another star by the deadline. Players love to play in Madison Square Garden, making the Knicks a more enticing destination. They have six first-round picks over the next two years, plus salaries and young talent to make offers to teams around the NBA.

With that said, here are our Knicks' early 2024 NBA trade deadline predictions.

Knicks land a third star

New York has plenty of assets to land a third star and should bring one in at the deadline. The possible names that the Knicks could pursue include Dejounte Murray, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, or OG Anunoby.

Murray is considered New York's “ideal trade target” as his playstyle would complement Jalen Brunson well in the backcourt. Murray is a 6-foot-5, two-way guard who impacts the game significantly. The 27-year-old guard is averaging 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game this 2023-24 season. He is shooting 46 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from three.

Murray's elite defense would fit well next to Brunson, who is an elite offensive player but struggles on defense. Murray would take the responsibility of guarding the opponent's best guard while being a reliable offensive player. A Brunson and Murray backcourt would be a great pairing with Randle at power forward. Murray's availability will depend on the Atlanta Hawks' direction at the deadline. Atlanta is currently 11th in the Eastern Conference at 12-17. If Murray becomes available, New York should pursue him.

LaVine is a less likely candidate for the Knicks with his expensive contract and unsuitable fit. His teammate, DeRozan, could be an option for the Knicks if the price isn't too high, as his contract is only $28.6 million compared to LaVine's back-loaded deal worth over $40 million per year.

Anunoby is another option, but he may not be at the star level that the Knicks would want. New York has the assets to land a star at the deadline, and they should make the move to jump to contention.

Knicks trade away Evan Fournier

Evan Fournier is a nightly DNP in the last year of his deal. His expiring $18.8 million contract could be used in a trade to match salaries. The 31-year-old is not playing minutes, and a team could take on his expiring deal along with young players and draft capital in a trade for a star.

There is no reason for New York to keep Fournier, who does not have a role in the rotation.

The Knicks have a big trade deadline ahead, as they have the assets to be one of the more active teams and land a star.