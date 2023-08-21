The New York Knicks have been at the center of attention this NBA offseason for a variety of reasons. Not only are they coming off of a successful season in which they made it to the Eastern Conference Semifinals, but Jalen Brunson is representing Team USA at the FIBA World Cup, which begins in a few days, and RJ Barrett is representing his home country of Canada.

While they are finding a lot of success right now and there is a lot of hype surrounding this organization heading into the 2023-24 season, New York is also dealing with a legal matter.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, the Knicks have sued the Toronto Raptors and several members of their organization, one of which being a former employee, for taking proprietary information. Ikechukwu Azotam is the former employee in question, as he departed New York this offseason to join the Raptors.

The lawsuit alleges that Azotam “illegally procured” and disclosed the proprietary info and shared it with members of his new organization. Begley states that the Knicks contacted the Raptors and the NBA before filing the suit against Toronto and that Azotam signed and agreement with the Knicks that included a confidentiality clause that required him to maintain the secrecy of all confidential or proprietary Knicks information.

“The New York Knicks have sued the Toronto Raptors and several members of their organization, including a former Knicks employee, after the former employee illegally took thousands of proprietary files with him to his new position with the Toronto Raptors,” a MSG Sports spokesperson stated, via SNY. “These files include confidential information such as play frequency reports, a prep book for the 2022-23 season, video scouting files and materials and more. Given the clear violation of our employment agreement, criminal and civil law, we were left no choice but to take this action.”

This lawsuit filed by the Knicks has not only named their former employee, but it includes new Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic and other members of the team's staff since they are the ones who received the confidential information.

At this time, the Raptors, nor the NBA have released a statement on the lawsuit at hand.