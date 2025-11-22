The New York Knicks and Orlando Magic will play on Saturday night. Jalen Brunson, however, is listed on the Knicks' injury report. So, is Brunson playing tonight vs. the Magic?

Brunson has been dealing with a sprained ankle. After missing a couple of games, Brunson returned for Wednesday's 113-111 win over the Dallas Mavericks — a game that saw Brunson lead all scorers with 28 points. He was initially listed as questionable before getting upgraded to available for the contest.

The Knicks will proceed with caution, though, so here's everything we know about Jalen Brunson's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Magic.

Jalen Brunson's injury status vs. Magic

Brunson is currently listed as probable on the NBA injury report with a sprained right ankle.

After playing on Wednesday, Brunson is clearly trending in the right direction. Still, his presence on the injury report suggests he has yet to completely move past the injury. Barring any setbacks, though, Brunson's play likely won't be overly-impacted by the lingering concern.

When it comes to the question of if Jalen Brunson is playing tonight vs. the Magic, the answer is most likely.

Knicks' injury report

The Knicks have two players listed on the injury report.

Jalen Brunson (right ankle sprained): Probable

OG Anunoby (left hamstring strained): Out

Magic's injury report

The Magic have five players listed on Saturday's injury report.