The New York Knicks have a pre-Thanksgiving NBA injury setback on their hands. Landry Shamet went down hard against the Orlando Magic four nights ago. Now the Knicks know his injury extent as of Wednesday.

NBA insider for ESPN Shams Charania revealed where things now are for Shamet and how it impacts the Knicks' depth.

“Shamet will be re-evaluated in four weeks with a right shoulder sprain, sources tell ESPN,” Charania posted on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter.

His absence impacts New York on the shooting end.

“Shamet has been one of the league's top shooters — 42.4% from 3 — and had emerged as a starter before sustaining the shoulder injury,” Charania said.

Who must step up for Knicks with Landry Shamet absent

New York won't be a part of the Thursday holiday lineup of games. But they do face the Charlotte Hornets ahead of the feast day.

The Knicks and new head coach Mike Brown need a new trusted shooter in Shamet's absence. And one to take pressure off top sharpshooter Jalen Brunson.

That's where Mikal Bridges enters the picture on the road.

Bridges nailed three of five long range baskets against Orlando — finishing with 18 points. He then dropped 16 points through 33 minutes of play on Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. Karl Antony-Towns was the dominating scorer against the Empire State rival, though.

Bridges also delivered a pair of 20-point outbursts: 22 against the Memphis Grizzlies and 23 versus the Miami Heat. He's averaging 16.3 points per game this season while dishing out 4.7 assists per game.