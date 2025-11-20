On Wednesday night, the New York Knicks stumbled into their first road win of the season with a narrow victory over the Dallas Mavericks thanks to a controversial late offensive foul call on Dallas. Whatever the means, the Knicks will be happy to move forward with that monkey off their back as the road schedule starts to ramp up moving forward.

This game marked the return of Jalen Brunson, who came back from a brief ankle injury absence to score 28 points in the win, and after the game, he was interviewed by ESPN.

At one point in his interview, Brunson stumbled over his words, in a clip that was posted by @IQfor3 on X, formerly Twitter.

Knicks forward Josh Hart then took to the social media platform to poke fun at his teammate.

Hart and Brunson have been known over the years to make fun of one another, dating back to their time as teammates at Villanova, and continuing in the present day on their “Roommates Show” podcast.

The first road win for the Knicks

Article Continues Below

Playing away from the friendly confines of Madison Square Garden has been a challenge so far for the Knicks this year, and it certainly wasn't easy on Wednesday night, as New York trailed for the majority of the game against a Mavericks team playing without Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, and Cooper Flagg.

However, despite doing their best to lose this one with some poor free throw shooting late, the Knicks were ultimately able to pull this one out of the fire and push their record to 9-5 on the young season, doing so without OG Anunoby, who missed the game due to injury.

Brunson certainly didn't look like he's missed a step in his return from injury, although he did appear to run out of gas relatively quickly in the second half, which is to be expected after an absence.

The Knicks will next take the floor on Saturday on the road against the Orlando Magic.